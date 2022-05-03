Advertisement

FORECAST: Cold and Cloudy Tuesday

By Gary Amble
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Cloudy skies and cool air will best describe the remainder of your day with a chance for a few cloud breaks a few hours before sunset. Skies are expected to cloud back over during the night leading to an overcast start to the day Wednesday followed by rain arriving in the afternoon and evening. This will be the beginning of the second wave of rain this week with the potential for an inch or two across much of our area between Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. There could be a few raindrops early Friday followed by mostly overcast skies for the remainder of the day so this week will certainly be a cloudy one. Sunshine returns with partly cloudy skies Saturday warming us into the middle 70s followed by a warm Sunday with highs close to 80.

