Community helps high school students after more than 30 vehicles are vandalized in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Police are searching for whoever is responsible for smashing dozens of windows on high school students’ vehicles while they were in class.

On Friday, more than 30 students’ vehicles were damaged near Sumner Academy of Arts and Science. Several students also found their vehicle windows damaged near F.L. Schlagle High School and J.C. Harmon High School.

Senior Sarai Thao says her brother’s window was smashed along with dozens of students who parked near him outside Sumner Academy of Arts and Science.

“I just saw shattered glass everywhere,” Thao said. “We know it is going to cost so much money. We just couldn’t sit still.”

“I unfortunately was one of the people who had my window busted in,” senior Byron Keith said. He was also parked near Sumner Academy of Arts and Science. “Why would somebody do this,” Keith asked.

Thao started a GoFundMe account to help students with the cost of repairing their windows. She shared photos of the damage online and her community responded.

“Just knowing from the bottom of my heart how these students work after school to pay for their car insurance, car repairs, oil change,” Thao said. “It makes me so sad they have to pay for damages they have no control over.”

Cousins Derrick Lopez and Tomas Cera who own ClearView AutoGlass in Lenexa heard about what happened and wanted to help.

“Both of us went to KCK schools,” Cera said. “We are doing the best that we can to help where we can.”

Community members raised more than $5,000 through Thao’s GoFundMe to help repair students’ vandalized vehicles. Some vehicles had more than one window damaged. ClearView AutoGlass offered to discount their labor 50% for students who had their vehicles damaged while parked at the high schools on Friday.

“What would have been a $400-$600 job, we’re able to get it down to under $100 per student per window,” Cera said. “It is just a testimony to everybody pulling together when something bad happens.”

Thao said she was overwhelmed by the community’s generosity.

“I don’t know what to say,” Thao said. “I’m so thankful that they were willing to help.”

Students with damage from Friday’s vandalism can contact ClearView AutoGlass in Lenexa at 913-544-1048. Students will need to provide photos and a student I.D.

