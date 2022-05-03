Clay county family on edge after remains found nearby

RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Remains found in Ray County have a Clay County family nervous again.

Desirea Ferris was 18 when she went missing. Every time remains are found, they ask, “Could it be her?”

On May 2nd, 2017 the teen texted her sister at just before 1 a.m. to say she was headed home. She never returned.

“It’s horrible to have to deal with five years of this little girl being missing,” said her stepmother Jennifer Ferris.

They’ve had vigils to keep her on the public radar. They perform searches from tips on a Facebook page (@BringDesireaFerrisHome) dedicated to finding her. They monitor the news for reports of remains found.

“What more do you have with her missing other than reaching out to people? There’s nothing else that you have. You don’t have her. You don’t have her belongings. We haven’t found a hair off of her head. What else do you have other than trying to get people to talk to you about where she’s at?” said Ferris.

This past weekend, she drove to Ray County, on county north of where Desirea lived with her biological mom in Liberty. A mushroom hunter found skeletal remains there on April 27th.

“Finding something of Desi is better than nothing. Like we have nothing. At this point. We have nothing,” said Ferris.

“The not knowing I know has to be the most difficult thing in the world,” said Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers.

Childers knows the circumstances of Desirea’s disappearance well. He worked for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office when it happened. Court records made public after a search warrant was precured showed that the night she went missing, Desirea was with two older men who had criminal histories.

He said it’s not just Desirae’s family wondering. He’s heard from at least three families. They want answers. He struggles with what to say because skeletal remains require a forensic DNA lab for concrete answers.

“I can’t imagine the struggles that they go through every time remains are found when they’re missing a loved one. But I just think it’d be irresponsible of us to give them false hope or bad information

because at this time, really all we have is some guesstimates,” he said.

He said the forensic DNA lab testing is expected to come back in seven weeks.

There is now a reward of more than $12,000 for information leading to finding Desirea, alive or not, so they can at least have some closure. To get that reward, call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

