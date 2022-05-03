Carman Deck executed for 1996 murders

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KCTV) - Carman Deck was executed Tuesday night for the 1996 murders of a De Soto, Missouri couple.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Deck was put to death by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. He is the fifth person to be executed in the state in the last six years.

Deck, 56, murdered Zelma and James Long inside their De Soto home in 1996. He and his sister, Tonia Cummings, knocked on the door of Long’s home asking for directions. They robbed the couple and Deck shot them “execution-style.” He was convicted in 1998 and was sentenced to death. The death sentence was overturned three times over the years for various reasons. But in 2020, a panel of judges reinstated the sentence.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition to stop the execution.

Several events are being held across the state Tuesday night in protest of Deck’s execution and the death penalty. A rally in Kansas City is currently underway with the KC chapter of the Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty near 39th and Troost.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.