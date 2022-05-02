Vandalism at Atchison school, church under investigation

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vandalism cases this past week in Atchison -- one at a school, the other at a church -- are under investigation.

KAIR Radio reports the criminal-damage incidents occurred Wednesday on the grounds of Trinity Lutheran School, 611 N. 8th St., and at St, Benedict’s Abbey, 1020 N. 2nd St., both in Atchison.

According to a news release from Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, the criminal damage incidents involved spray-painted graffiti.

KAIR says no suspects have been named in the cases.

It wasn’t immediately known if the vandalism incidents were related.

Anyone with information may call Atchison police at 913-367-4323.

