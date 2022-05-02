OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing

KAY COUNTY, Oklahoma (KWTV) - According to CBS affiliate KWTV in Oklahoma City, three University of Oklahoma students were killed in a crash Friday along I-35 near the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

The university identified the three men as Drake Brooks, 22, Nicholas Nair, 20, and Gavin Short, 19.

Oklahoma authorities said the three students were driving along I-35 near Tonkawa and it was raining heavily. They said it appears their vehicle hydroplaned, hit a barrier wall, and became disabled in the middle of the interstate.

Reports said before they could get out of their vehicle, a semi truck crashed into them. All three students were pinned for over 5 hours while first responders worked to pull them out. Authorities said Brooks, Nair, and Short were all pronounced dead at the scene.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper said, “It’s one of the things we see a lot of is when it rains heavily, people just don’t think to slow down and it just takes just a little bit of water to lose control and hydroplane. And then suddenly you have something very tragic that happens.”

The University of Oklahoma sent a statement saying in part:

“The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community.”

KWTV reports the driver of the semi truck was taken to the hospital and later released.

Other news outlets are reporting that the students were storm chasing when the crash happened.

The university confirms all three were studying meteorology, one of them even a part of the university newscast- OU nightly.

