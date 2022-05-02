Kitchen fire displaces 8 in Overland Park.

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A house fire that started as a kitchen fire Monday morning in Overland Park sent one person to the hospital and displaced eight people, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire on Conser Street just south of West 87th Street at 3:08 a.m. By the time firefighters were able to knock down the flames, enough damage had been done to render the house unlivable.

The American Red Cross was called to help out eight people who were displaced. One person, who was stable, was transported to the hospital, according to the fire department. Multiple people on-scene needed oxygen.

