Advertisement

Kitchen fire displaces 8 in Overland Park

1 person was hospitalized; multiple people needed oxygen
By Shain Bergan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A house fire that started as a kitchen fire Monday morning in Overland Park sent one person to the hospital and displaced eight people, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire on Conser Street just south of West 87th Street at 3:08 a.m. By the time firefighters were able to knock down the flames, enough damage had been done to render the house unlivable.

The American Red Cross was called to help out eight people who were displaced. One person, who was stable, was transported to the hospital, according to the fire department. Multiple people on-scene needed oxygen.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 people died in a fiery Kansas City crash that severely damaged the intersection, keeping it...
2 dead after fiery crash that closed KC intersection for 5 hours
2 people died in a fiery Kansas City crash that severely damaged the intersection, keeping it...
2 dead in fiery crash into community food place
Atchison police are investigating a pair of vandalism incidents that occurred this past week at...
Vandalism at Atchison school, church under investigation
Kitchen fire displaces 8 in Overland Park.
Kitchen fire displaces 8 in Overland Park