Investigators say Willard, Mo. man threatened to ‘shoot up’ school, church

Nathan John Elleson, 30, faces a terroristic threat charge.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a Willard man blamed his ‘drinking problem’ for threatening to shoot up a school and a church.

Nathan John Elleson, 30, faces a terroristic threat charge.

Investigators say Elleson contacted the FBI’s National Threat Operation on April 27, stating he had a gun and wanted to ‘shoot up a school.’ Investigators say he never mentioned a specific school but was disappointed with the county. Elleson later retracted the statement when contacted by a deputy.

Investigators say on April 27, Elleson emailed Life Church on West Republica Road in Springfield. The email was sent to Life Church’s headquarters in Edmond, Oklahoma. The email wrote, “I have plans to shoot up this church on Sunday.”

Investigators contacted Elleson’s parents. They say his parents received messages Elleson was going to buy a firearm. He also wrote, “I’m going to do everything in my power to ruin your f****** reputation in your church, and then I’m going to deny it and say I was hacked.” Investigators say he later texted them was going to shoot up their church, Lakewood Christian.

Investigators say while questioning Elleson. He affirmed he made contact with the FBI. He also admitted to having a drinking problem. Investigators, however, say he did not recall sending the email to the church. But he said it was his email address. Investigators say he attended church there and did not have any issues with anyone at the church.

