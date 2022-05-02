Advertisement

FORECAST: Wet, cooler weather return for Monday

By Alena Lee
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After the fantastic afternoon we had today, wet and cooler weather returns on Monday.

Showers will increase across the area late morning into the afternoon with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected by the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side for areas south of I-70.  Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

The rain may take a while to clear with some lingering light showers possible before daybreak on Tuesday. Most of the day on Tuesday looks dry and cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday night into Thursday we’re in for another round of rain with a few thunderstorms possible.

I think the severe threat is very low right now. Active weather could stick around through the upcoming weekend depending on this midweek storm system.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After the fantastic afternoon we had today, wet and cooler weather returns on Monday. Showers...
FORECAST: Wet, cooler weather return for Monday
FORECAST: Nice warmup for Sunday, low 70s expected
FORECAST: Nice warmup for Sunday, low 70s expected
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Nice warmup for Sunday, low 70s expected
Clouds will eventually clear out this evening as westerly winds send area temperatures into the...
FORECAST: Temperatures to drop into the 40s overnight, quiet weather on Sunday