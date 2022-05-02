FORECAST: Wet, cooler weather return for Monday

After the fantastic afternoon we had today, wet and cooler weather returns on Monday.

Showers will increase across the area late morning into the afternoon with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected by the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side for areas south of I-70. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

The rain may take a while to clear with some lingering light showers possible before daybreak on Tuesday. Most of the day on Tuesday looks dry and cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday night into Thursday we’re in for another round of rain with a few thunderstorms possible.

I think the severe threat is very low right now. Active weather could stick around through the upcoming weekend depending on this midweek storm system.

