Reported missing 9 months after she was last seen in 2019, FBI joins search for Angela Green

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Angela Green lived with her husband nearly 20 years in the 7600 block of Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village.

The 51-year-old woman was reported missing on Feb. 18, 2020, and was last seen on June 19, 2019.

The FBI and the Prairie Village Police Department announced that investigators would re-canvass the neighborhood Monday.

Green was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 116 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

She was said to be known to drive a silver 2010 Ford Escape when transporting her child to and from school within the Shawnee Mission School District, Prairie Village police stated.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.