Driver critically injured after crashing stolen truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in critical condition after they crashed a truck they stole.

The crash happened Monday morning just before Noon. According to the crash report, a stolen GMC truck was heading east on 39th Street at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light at Benton Boulevard and struck a southbound Lincoln SUV. After hitting the SUV, the truck then crashed into a traffic light.

The driver of the stolen truck was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV that was struck was also transported to the hospital. They were listed as being in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

