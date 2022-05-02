Advertisement

Driver critically injured after crashing stolen truck

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in critical condition after they crashed a truck they stole.

The crash happened Monday morning just before Noon. According to the crash report, a stolen GMC truck was heading east on 39th Street at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light at Benton Boulevard and struck a southbound Lincoln SUV. After hitting the SUV, the truck then crashed into a traffic light.

The driver of the stolen truck was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV that was struck was also transported to the hospital. They were listed as being in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints reach agreement with former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu on 3-year deal
John Allen and Monica Wanniger have been house hunting for five months.
Hey Kansas City, here’s why you can’t buy a house — straight talk from buyers and real estate experts
Home prices have increased an average of 12.9 percent in the Kansas City metro area.
Home prices in Kansas City
Nathan John Elleson, 30, faces a terroristic threat charge.
Investigators say Willard, Mo. man threatened to ‘shoot up’ school, church