Businesses, others offering help to Andover tornado victims
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several businesses, both local and otherwise, are offering assistance in many forms to those affected by Friday’s tornado in Andover:
- Operation Photo Rescue wants to spread to word about restoring damaged photos
- Gofundme organized several fundraisers for Andover victims
- Doo-Dah Diner said it would donate 10 percent from Sunday brunch to Prairie Creek Elementary, which was damaged and is closed for the school year.
- Vision Care Direct is offering prescription glasses to anyone who lost theirs in the storm
- Andover Central High School will donate a portion of proceeds from its summer wrestling tournament to affected families
- The Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation had a station for donating items on Sunday
- Pete’s Donut Shack and Creekstone Farms provided meals for affected families, first responders, workers and volunteers on Sunday
- Ashley furniture store is giving free mattresses and home necessities to those beginning recovery efforts.
- Sweetpops in Wichita said it would donate all sales on April 30 and May 1 to the Andover community
- PHO KC and Rice & Roll by Xing Xing are offering free meals to families in need on May 2-3
- Countryside Pet Clinic and Resort, Northrock Hospital for Animals and Woof’s Play & Stay are offering free stays for pets whose homes are damaged
- Compass Nutrition is donating tips to relief efforts beginning May 2
- Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice North gave back 50 percent of sales on April 30
- Bob & Luigi’s Andover is offering a drop box and money collection at its restaurant
- Andover Baptist Church is offering numerous services and items, including food, water and bathrooms, and St. Vincent De Paul church was offering weekend shelter
- Keto On With Kerry will donate 10 percent of online orders when “Andover Tornado Relief” is typed during checkout
- Healing Waters is offering a locker room for free individual or family showers
- Store in a Wink is offering 50 percent off the first two months’ rent and a $50 credit on U-Haul truck rental to move items to the store.
