Businesses, others offering help to Andover tornado victims

A group of people help clear rubble in the aftermath of the Andover tornado.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several businesses, both local and otherwise, are offering assistance in many forms to those affected by Friday’s tornado in Andover:

If you know anyone hit by the Andover, KS tornado, pass this information along. We hope to to be able to be able to offer our free service.

Posted by Operation Photo Rescue on Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Gofundme organized several fundraisers for Andover victims
  • Doo-Dah Diner said it would donate 10 percent from Sunday brunch to Prairie Creek Elementary, which was damaged and is closed for the school year.
  • Vision Care Direct is offering prescription glasses to anyone who lost theirs in the storm

We are heartbroken by the devastation that our community here in Wichita and Andover has suffered due to yesterday’s...

Posted by Vision Care Direct on Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Andover Central High School will donate a portion of proceeds from its summer wrestling tournament to affected families
  • The Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation had a station for donating items on Sunday
  • Pete’s Donut Shack and Creekstone Farms provided meals for affected families, first responders, workers and volunteers on Sunday
  • Ashley furniture store is giving free mattresses and home necessities to those beginning recovery efforts.

If you, a friend or a relative have been affected by the recent Andover tornado, we are here to help! We are giving free...

Posted by Ashley on Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Sweetpops in Wichita said it would donate all sales on April 30 and May 1 to the Andover community
  • PHO KC and Rice & Roll by Xing Xing are offering free meals to families in need on May 2-3

Hi everybody! The tornado happened last night has devastated many homes. We thanks our Lord that nobody was hurt badly...

Posted by PHO KC on Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Countryside Pet Clinic and Resort, Northrock Hospital for Animals and Woof’s Play & Stay are offering free stays for pets whose homes are damaged
  • Compass Nutrition is donating tips to relief efforts beginning May 2
  • Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice North gave back 50 percent of sales on April 30
  • Bob & Luigi’s Andover is offering a drop box and money collection at its restaurant

How can we help? I know everyone wants to help with tornado recovery right now. We will have a donations drop box and a...

Posted by Bob & Luigi's Andover on Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Andover Baptist Church is offering numerous services and items, including food, water and bathrooms, and St. Vincent De Paul church was offering weekend shelter
  • Keto On With Kerry will donate 10 percent of online orders when “Andover Tornado Relief” is typed during checkout
  • Healing Waters is offering a locker room for free individual or family showers
  • Store in a Wink is offering 50 percent off the first two months’ rent and a $50 credit on U-Haul truck rental to move items to the store.

If you or any of your loved ones were effected by last nights storms we’re doing our part to help. We’re offering 50%...

Posted by Store in a Wink on Saturday, April 30, 2022

