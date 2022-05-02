Andover tornado victim shares story of an ominous night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Guy Quinn is one of many people who lost their homes in Friday’s tornado in Andover. But that shared experience doesn’t make his any less personal.

Quinn was looking forward to an anniversary dinner with his wife on Friday night when the forecast -- and the sky -- turned dangerous and they decided to stay home. He wanted to get a good look at the storm.

He ended up with a look that was much too close.

With his family begging him to come down to the basement, Quinn started seeing ominous clouds. They turned to a funnel cloud, then a debris cloud before Quinn finally went downstairs.

“You hear everybody say ‘freight train,’ and that’s exactly what you hear,” Quinn said. “The crazy thing, it’s just deathly quiet afterward.”

Quinn wasn’t sure how to react in the moment or after it happened.

“You just go on and pray,” he said. “That’s all you can do. It was unbelievable.”

Quinn and his family are still coming to terms with what the tornado took from them. They’re grateful for what it didn’t, and for their relative good fortune. The family is staying in a hotel and trying to find a laundromat to dry their rain-soaked clothes.

“I’ve got tons of friends, you just don’t know what to tell them,” Quinn said. “You lose everything -- you don’t have deodorant, you don’t have toothpaste, you don’t have toothbrushes. Stuff you don’t think about.

“...You walk through the house and you just don’t want to deal with it sometimes. It’s just crazy.”

