3 homes destroyed in overnight fire in Kansas City

By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Strong winds spread an overnight house fire to two other homes early Monday morning, destroying all three.

Crews responded at 2:48 a.m. to a neighborhood on 37th Street and Wabash Avenue in reference to a house fire. Firefighters said the fire started at a vacant house on the corner before spreading to two others. No one was inside any of the homes at the time, they said.

Some of the flames and burning embers ended up on a nearby church, but crews kept that fire from catching. Fire officials say the wind is likely to blame for the fire’s spread.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the fire department said the house that initially caught fire had a lot of tires inside.

KCTV5 News will update this situation as more information becomes available.

