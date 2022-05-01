Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks performs 'The River'.(Lacie Guilbeau)
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks performs 'The River'.(Lacie Guilbeau)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Country music star, Garth Brooks, performed in front of a sold out crowd at Tiger Stadium Saturday, April 30.

When the singer performed crowd favorite ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph located in the Nicholson Building on LSU’s campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

In a social media post, LSU confirmed the seismograph was recording during the show.

The audience can be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted to social media “UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE.”

