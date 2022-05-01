Man dies after being injured in early April crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has died from his injuries that he sustained several weeks ago in a four-car crash.

On Sunday, police announced that 32-year-old Raymond George of Kansas City succumbed to his injuries and died on Saturday. He was injured in a wreck that occurred April 5th at East 43rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

According to the crash report, George was driving a Smart Car and was turning left from East 43 onto Blue Ridge. He failed to yield to traffic and was hit.

Three other cars were involved in the accident, but no major injuries were reported.

