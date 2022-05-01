FORECAST: Temperatures to drop into the 40s overnight, quiet weather on Sunday

Clouds will eventually clear out this evening as westerly winds send area temperatures into the 40s overnight.

Sunday will likely be the warmest day out of the next seven so get out and enjoy it with highs close to 70 degrees in some spots. Active weather returns early on in the workweek with showers and a few thunderstorms arriving on Monday.

With several rounds of rain returning to the area look for temperatures to remain below normal for the first week of May.

