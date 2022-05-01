FORECAST: Nice warmup for Sunday, low 70s expected

It’s a bit on the chilly side as temperatures have fallen into the 40s overnight, beginning Sunday about 10 degrees colder than we were Saturday morning. A nice warmup is in store for today and will take us to near 70 by this afternoon under sunny skies and a wind from the west-northwest that could gust up to 25 mph. The wind relaxes later tonight as additional clouds roll in and our rain chances increase to begin the work week. Monday sees an 80% chance of rain, especially late in the afternoon into the night. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and hail. The higher severe threat looks to be south of I-70 with better chances along I-35 between Wichita and Oklahoma City. Nevertheless, we could pick up some decent rainfall with some waking up Tuesday morning with 1-2″ in their rain gauges.

