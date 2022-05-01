Family finds cherished memory in rubble of their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many people lost their homes after the Andover tornado. Homes and personal items lay scattered throughout neighborhoods in the area after the tornado.

The Rummery family says they don’t know the next step but are glad they made it out alive and are happy to find a cherished family memory in the Rubble of their home.

Sydney Rummery, who lost her home in the tornado, says, “I’ve found pictures of other people’s families, loved ones, we found a note from our neighbor, and it’s weird to think that your personal life is strewn out around you for everyone to see.”

Sydney says things are replaceable, but one item from her father with ALS is something she can’t replace.

“My dad had recorded storybooks for my children because his voice is going. So, he recorded storybooks on a flash drive in my dresser, I just found my coaster on my nighttime dresser in the trees, but the drawer where I kept it, next to my bed, was still there,” said Sydney.

The Rummery’s weren’t prepared to say goodbye to what they thought was their forever home. She says she wasn’t home when the tornado ripped through their neighborhood.

Sydney says, “my dad was a storm chaser back in the day. He covered the 1991 tornado. So, he’s the first one who called me and said, Hey, this is what’s going on. So, he doesn’t have a voice anymore because it was bizarre of him to call me, so I knew it was bad when that happened.”

Her husband, Brooks, made it to the basement before their home was destroyed. Sydney says the phone service was down. She didn’t know if he was okay but said they were finally able to reunite just hours after the storm.

Sydney said, “you never think it will happen to you. They always say that, but it is true.”

They said losing their new home broke their hearts. However, finding the flash drive of Sydney’s father’s voice and finding each other means that a future is still possible in Andover.

If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

