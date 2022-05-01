Damaged Andover elementary school closed for remainder of school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools announced Saturday night that Prairie Creek Elementary, the only Andover school to suffer damage from Friday’s tornado, would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Some rooms of the school were untouched, while others were heavily damaged.

Thank you to all who have reached out to help or support us in the hours since Friday night's tornado. Our hearts go out... Posted by Andover Public Schools on Saturday, April 30, 2022

District leaders are determining where and how those students will receive schooling for the rest of the year, saying they need a few days to figure out alternate locations for in-person school. There will be no school for Prairie Creek students for the week of May 2-6. School is expected to resume on Monday, May 9.

The district says it will have more details to share in the coming days. All other students in the district will return to school as scheduled on Tuesday, May 3.

