Advertisement

Damaged Andover elementary school closed for remainder of school year

Andover Public Schools
Andover Public Schools(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools announced Saturday night that Prairie Creek Elementary, the only Andover school to suffer damage from Friday’s tornado, would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Some rooms of the school were untouched, while others were heavily damaged.

Thank you to all who have reached out to help or support us in the hours since Friday night's tornado. Our hearts go out...

Posted by Andover Public Schools on Saturday, April 30, 2022

District leaders are determining where and how those students will receive schooling for the rest of the year, saying they need a few days to figure out alternate locations for in-person school. There will be no school for Prairie Creek students for the week of May 2-6. School is expected to resume on Monday, May 9.

The district says it will have more details to share in the coming days. All other students in the district will return to school as scheduled on Tuesday, May 3.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 News
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Girls Soccer Team of the Week!
‘All of us have the same issues’: Lee’s Summit neighborhood experiences repetitive flooding problems
Andover homeowner credits detour on possibly saving the lives of his family
The tornado also destroyed this house next door. The owner says it ripped off the roof where...
Andover homeowner credits detour on possibly saving the lives of his family
Homeowners in one Lee’s Summit neighborhood claim Friday night’s storm is just the latest...
‘All of us have the same issues’: Lee’s Summit neighborhood experiences repetitive flooding problems