‘All of us have the same issues’: Lee’s Summit neighborhood experiences repetitive flooding problems

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- Homeowners in one Lee’s Summit neighborhood claim Friday night’s storm is just the latest example of problems in their own back yards.

Late Saturday evening a large amount of standing water in side an backyards still remained. Neighbors say this chronic headache keeps coming back time and time again.

“There was so much water coming down there that it actually bent our gate,” said homeowner Kaytlyn Richards.

A group of neighbors shared these photos with us of extensive flooding from the past week:

Homeowners in one Lee’s Summit neighborhood claim Friday night’s storm is just the latest example of problems in their own back yards. (Abby Dodge/KCTV5)

Just next door, Jessica Lyons has experienced repeated swampy waters year after year.

“I know people who lived in this house 15 years ago and it was a problem then,” she said. “Every time it rains there’s standing water.”

Despite pouring thousands of dollars into foundation repairs and leveling her yard, the problem remains.

“Unfortunately, people don’t want their kids to come over here because there are so many mosquitos,” Lyons said.

Richards is planning to move away from the area in part due to the flooding issues her family has experienced.

“If I could I would,” said Lyons. “Because it’s so much all of the time.”

Neighbors say they are hoping to work with the city to find a solution.

