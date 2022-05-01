3 dead after overnight shootings in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Multiple people died overnight in two separate Kansas City, Kansas shootings.

The first shooting happened some time before midnight. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of North 26th Street where they found two victims at the scene. Both were declared deceased. Another person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Some time later, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 200 block of North 6th Street. At the scene, one person was discovered dead and two others were wounded from gun shots. The two injured were sent to the hospital. Police did not provide their conditions.

Both incidents are being investigated by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on either of these cases is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.