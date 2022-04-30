Advertisement

Residents waking up to massive damage after tornado rips through Andover, Kansas

By Shawn Loging and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDOVER, Ks. (KCTV) - A powerful tornado ripped through the town of Andover, Kansas Friday night, leaving hundreds of buildings and homes flattened.

As daylight breaks, crews are starting to get a better look at what the storm left behind in its wake.

Emergency crews and neighbors spent most of the night and early morning conducting searches throughout the hardest hit areas of the Wichita suburb.

“We heard screaming down this way, so we rapidly tried to get over here,” Andover resident Ben Hoefgen said.

Crews have gone door to door searching for victims. So far, some injuries have been reported.

“Just pray that everyone is okay. It’s emotional,” resident Kendrick Clay said. “A lot of people are upset. There’s going to be a lot of people that’s going to have a lot of needs.”

Clean up will continue through the morning and days to come.

