PHOTOS: Tornado seen in Andover, Wichita area
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several viewers sent KCTV5-affiliate KWCH-TV Friday evening after a tornado went through the greater Wichita area.
Several people in Andover captured images of the tornado.
Ray Youngs spotted the tornado as well near Derby, Kansas.
Daniel Kinna shared photos of the tornado near Andover, as well.
Matt Barron uploaded a photo of the storm from his backyard.
