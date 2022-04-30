Advertisement

PHOTOS: Tornado seen in Andover, Wichita area

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several viewers sent KCTV5-affiliate KWCH-TV Friday evening after a tornado went through the greater Wichita area.

Several people in Andover captured images of the tornado.

Tornado we are north east of Benton
Tornado we are north east of Benton(Kathy Wooderson)

Ray Youngs spotted the tornado as well near Derby, Kansas.

71st S, between Derby & Rose Hill
71st S, between Derby & Rose Hill(Ray Youngs)

Daniel Kinna shared photos of the tornado near Andover, as well.

Picture of the tornado near Andover and some of the damage.
Picture of the tornado near Andover and some of the damage.(Daniel Kinnnan)
Tornado in Andover
Tornado in Andover(Katelyn V)

Matt Barron uploaded a photo of the storm from his backyard.

Backyard storm
Backyard storm(Matt Barron)
Andover Tornado
Andover Tornado(Ryan Bennett)

