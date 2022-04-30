Advertisement

How to help: Andover disaster relief fund set up, more opportunities available soon

United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United Way of the Plains has set up a disaster relief fund where you can donate to those displaced or otherwise affected by Friday’s tornado in Andover. The United Way also has an in-person setup at Wheatland Elementary, just outside of where the tornado hit, though it closed at 5 p.m. Saturday.

First responders continue to survey the damage so they can assess specific needs of the community, like clothes, food and money, and how you can help. Those opportunities to assist those in need should be available soon.

“For those who need help or want to assist, please dial 211,” United Way of the Plains President Pete Najera said. “That’s our social services hotline. We’re also set up online, but you have to be very patient because our phone banks are overrun now. It takes some time to get through to an operator.”

