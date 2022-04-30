Grain Valley rally shows support to LGBTQ students amid school district controversy

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A crowd of concerned students, parents, teachers and alums turned out in Grain Valley Friday night to protest the school district’s decision to remove LGBTQ safe space signs from classrooms.

The controversy began on Monday. The district told teachers at the high school to take down rainbow-colored “safe space for all stickers” some had posted on their doors. A district statement posted Monday indicated the school board directed the district to do so. It did not go over well.

At the edge of Armstrong Park, more than 50 people lined the sidewalk along Grain Valley’s main drag to show support for LGBTQ students.

“We just really want to support every student and what they need,” said Grain Valley teacher Dennis Preston.

“It’s really just about making kids feel safe and feel comfortable,” said Grain Valley teacher Steph Kallas.

“For some kids, it can be really scary,” said Grain Valley teacher Mary Groshong. “They don’t know who’s going to accept them and who’s not, and if you have an outward sign that you can display that will say, ‘Hey, if you want to talk about this, if you need somebody to say I still think you’re an awesome human being,’ then why can’t we display that?”

Parents from Blue Springs joined parents of Grain Valley students, including Tara Powell, whose daughter is gay and student body president at Grain Valley High School.

“I know the stories my kids have told me about just the things they hear in the hallway, slurs things like that they hear, and I think that it’s important to have a place you can go and even if you just need to compose yourself,” said Powell.

As cars honked in approval as they passed by, one parent stood alone to disagree. Rachel Anderson held a sign that read, “Stop propaganding [sic] LGBTQ to our children.”

“Because the stickers are propaganda,” Anderson said. “Propaganda does not have a place in school. It’s propaganda for an ideology that disagrees with a lot of parents’ teaching at home.”

One piece of the controversy surrounding the stickers involved a decision from the school board that was not made in a public forum. Last week’s agenda included nothing about the safe space stickers. District leadership has not yet responded to two KCTV emails asking for details on the process that led the board to instruct the district to remove the signs, but the superintendent was quoted by the community newspaper saying that the board discussed the topic in closed session and did not vote on the matter.

“They can’t make decisions behind closed doors, not tell anybody who they voted for who voted for it,” said Jo Elliot, who is raising her grandchild, a Grain Valley middle schooler.

“By doing that behind closed doors, they took away the opportunity for teachers I know that would have been willing to speak,” said high school student body president Mia Powell.

Several pickup trucks tried to pepper the crowd with exhaust, but they were shrugged off. If the edict made Grain Valley feel less welcoming to LGBTQ students, staff and residents, the rally went some way to reversing that.

“You never really know how much support is out there until something like this happens, and you have all these cars honking. It makes you not so scared to be who you are,” said James Bouchard, who was not from Grain Valley but came to support friends who were.

“Just love and support the people around you and love and support yourself regardless of the decisions that other people are making to try to keep you down. You can be authentically you and know that there are communities willing to accept you just as they would anyone else,” said Mia Powell.

After the outrage that followed Monday’s announcement, the district issued a statement saying they have work to do and will host listening sessions on the topic. Dates for those listening sessions have not yet been released.

