TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tornados ripped through the Sunflower State on Friday night and left a devastating wake of destruction in their paths.

Autoplay Caption

Dominator Drone footage of destructive #tornado in Andover KS pic.twitter.com/6iPYOUYnMw — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.