FORECAST: Windy and cool Saturday

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The showers and storms have moved off to the east leaving overcast skies and temperatures in the 50s to begin the weekend. We’ll clear some of these clouds and get a little sunshine this morning with a few more clouds rolling in for the afternoon. Our high temperature will be in the low- to mid-60s with a stronger westerly wind that could gust as strong as 35 miles per hour this afternoon.  We stay dry this weekend with a high on Sunday near 70°, but I’m already tracking an active week of weather ahead including a showers and thunderstorms as early as Monday morning.

