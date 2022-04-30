Advertisement

Destructive force: Tornado tears through Andover, leaves extensive damage

A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.(Shelly Sanders)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What started as a funnel, eventually touching down as a small rope tornado near Andover Friday night gained momentum and grew to a large cone that caused extensive damage throughout the Wichita suburb.

Confirmed damage included destruction of homes, extensive damage to the Andover YMCA and Capital Federal Amphitheater in Andover Central Park, as well as at least minor damage to Andover City Hall and Andover Central High School.

A tornado caused extensive damage to the Andover YMCA.
A tornado caused extensive damage to the Andover YMCA.(Alice Morris (left picture))

The tornado that slammed Andover came with a powerful storm that continued to trek northeast. A tornado was also confirmed near Rosalia, about 16 miles east of El Dorado.

