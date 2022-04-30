Advertisement

Chiefs select wide receiver Skyy Moore, safety Bryan Cook in the second round

Western Michigan's Skyy Moore plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in...
Western Michigan's Skyy Moore plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have drafted a wide receiver to help replace the void left by Tyreek Hill.

After trading back from pick No. 50 to No. 54, Kansas City selected wideout Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan.

Moore was listed at 5 feet 10 inches tall, hauling in 95 receptions for more than 1,200 yards in 2021. He also caught 10 touchdowns.

Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook (6) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook (6) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)

The Chiefs selected Bryan Cook, a safety from Cincinnati, with the No. 62 pick, their other second-round pick.

The draft of Cook means the Chiefs went defense with three of their first four picks, including two defensive backs. A new-look secondary will be on display after the departure of cornerback Charvarius Ward and Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs also received a fifth-round pick in the trade with the New England Patriots.

