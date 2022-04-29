Advertisement

Worlds of Fun opens Saturday, with some new attractions

By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun is back for the summer season starting Saturday, with some classic thrill rides and new attractions.

KCTV5 Reporter Taylor Johnson was live Friday morning to preview the theme park’s opening, including the new food offerings. See that video above.

Worlds of Fun opens at 11 a.m. Saturday. Click here to buy tickets. Season passes are $99 for newcomers and $94 for those who are renewing. Daily admission tickets start at $34.99.

