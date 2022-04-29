Advertisement

WATCH: Truck driver to be charged after vehicle backs into, damages Parkville Farmers Market

A driver will be charged with leaving the scene of a crash after backing into the Parkville...
A driver will be charged with leaving the scene of a crash after backing into the Parkville Farmers Market structure.(City of Parkville)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Parkville Farmers Market structure was damaged after a truck backed into it.

Parkville Police told KCTV5 Friday afternoon that a driver will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The city said that crews have been working to remove loose items from the damaged area, and that end sections will be removed at a later date.

A driver will be charged with leaving the scene of a crash after backing into the Parkville Farmers Market structure.

The Parkville Farmers Market will continue to use the building without those sections, and barriers and signage have been placed around the area, the city stated.

The damage will be cleaned up so the first market can still take place on April 30.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Under the new bill betting would be allowed via a mobile app or in-person at a state-sanctioned...
Kansas casinos preparing to allow sports betting, pending Governor Kelly’s signature
FILE — County officials said the attack did not impact any online or cloud-based services, such...
Unified Government provides few details as investigation into cybersecurity attack continues
FILE — Pilcher was on a leave of absence since September after the allegations were made...
Fr. John Pilcher to return to Topeka parish after no charges filed
Parkville Farmers Market damaged after truck backs into it