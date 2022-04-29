WATCH: Truck driver to be charged after vehicle backs into, damages Parkville Farmers Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Parkville Farmers Market structure was damaged after a truck backed into it.

Parkville Police told KCTV5 Friday afternoon that a driver will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The city said that crews have been working to remove loose items from the damaged area, and that end sections will be removed at a later date.

A driver will be charged with leaving the scene of a crash after backing into the Parkville Farmers Market structure.

The Parkville Farmers Market will continue to use the building without those sections, and barriers and signage have been placed around the area, the city stated.

The damage will be cleaned up so the first market can still take place on April 30.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.