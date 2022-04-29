Unified Government provides few details as investigation into cybersecurity attack continues

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Unified Government was the target of an Easter weekend Cybersecurity attack.

Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner publicly revealed details about the security breach Friday.

“We know the attack happened on April 16 and it was discovered during routine maintenance,” Garner said.

She said the investigation was ongoing and few details were available.

“We believe we’ve avoided the worst-case scenarios, but there are some areas where we are working to restore service,” Garner said.

County officials said the attack did not impact any online or cloud-based services, such as the county website.

Multiple agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and private sector cybersecurity resources have been investigating. Efforts are also being made to identify and remove any malicious software. No additional attacks have been identified since the April 16 event.

Since the breach, many UG servers were immediately shut down to assess damage and protect data.

On the UG website, KCTV5 found a list of departments impacted, including the Sheriff’s Department, District Court, the District Attorney and even Human Resources.

“I know there’s been some information some questions on transparency but, we want to make sure the information we get out is not just timely but it’s accurate,” said Garner. “The biggest thing we want you to know is it is a fluid situation, but I’m confident we’ve got some of the best people in this industry on this issue.”

Officials would not say if the attack was ransomware related.

Neither the mayor nor the interim county administrator took any questions following Friday’s initial announcement.

Officials said that as of Friday afternoon, information of any county residents was not compromised.

“We do not believe that’s the case, however, the investigation is ongoing,” said Krystal McFeders, the county’s public information officer.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.