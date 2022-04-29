Police: Northland suspect accused of stealing breaking in cars, stealing credit cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help in finding a man accused of multiple burglaries and thefts.

The department stated that the person pictured is a “prolific offender causing extensive financial damage” to residents in the Northland residents.

According to police, the suspect breaks into vehicles, steals credit cards, and makes purchases with the cards. Some of the businesses have included Walmart and Best Buy, police said.

Anyone who has information or can identify the suspect has information has been asked to contact Sergeant Sebastian Hanriot at 816-234-5326 or Sebastien.Hanriot@kcpd.org.

