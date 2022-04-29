Pet of the Day: Mrs. Buster Brown

Mrs. Buster Brown is the cutest striped, petite tabby girl!

This sweet pea raised a litter of kittens, who have all been adopted. Now she is looking for a family of her own!

Mrs. Brown loves her human friends of all ages.

She makes quick friends with other kitties, too, and would do great in a home with friendly pups.

You can meet Mrs. Buster Brown in the cattery at Gardner Pet Supply during open hours!

You can apply to adopt her at mscrescue.org.

