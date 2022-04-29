One man dead in KCK homicide shooting on Everett Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said officers responded to a shooting about 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Everett Avenue.

Law enforcement confirmed a man died from the incident. Suspect information was not made available.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 816-474-TIPS.

