One man dead in KCK homicide shooting on Everett Avenue

Law enforcement confirmed a man died from the incident. Suspect information was not made...
Law enforcement confirmed a man died from the incident. Suspect information was not made available.(KCTV5 staff)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said officers responded to a shooting about 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Everett Avenue.

Law enforcement confirmed a man died from the incident. Suspect information was not made available.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 816-474-TIPS.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

