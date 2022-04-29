Missouri Dept. of Conservation: Hunters can apply for black bear, elk hunting permits in May

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says hunters can start applying for black bear and elk hunting permits in May.

Applications will open for Missouri residents from May 1-31. Anyone who is at least 11 years old by the first day of the designated hunting season can apply for one or both permits.

Those interested in hunting black bears in the state can apply for one of 400 permits being offered by MDC for the state’s second black-bear hunting season this coming fall, Oct. 17–26. The maximum total harvest for the season will be 40 bears.

Bear hunting in Missouri is limited to Missouri residents and restricts bear hunting to three designated areas of southern Missouri called Bear Management Zones. Hunters must apply for a specific Black Bear Management Zone. Permit and harvest quotas for the upcoming Oct. 17-26 bear season will be:

• BMZ 1: Permit quota of 200 issued with a harvest quota of 20 bears.

• BMZ 2: Permit quota of 150 issued with a harvest quota of 15 bears.

• BMZ 3: Permit quota of 50 issued with a harvest quota of 5 bears.

Each permit will be for a specific BMZ and may be used on public or private property within the BMZ. Hunters who are issued permits must call MDC prior to hunting each day to determine if the BMZ-specific harvest quota has been met.

Permit selection will be determined by July 1 through a random drawing of all eligible applicants.

Additionally, those interested in hunting elk in the state this fall can apply for one of five available permits. At least one permit will be for approved area landowners with qualifying property and the remainder for the general public.

MDC has designated a nine-day archery portion running Oct. 15-23 and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 10-18. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions. All permits will be assigned through a random drawing. Only Missouri residents are eligible to apply for and purchase elk-hunting permits in Missouri.

MDC will require a $10 nonrefundable application fee for all applicants. Those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 permit fee. All permits are nontransferable.

CLICK HERE for more information on how and when to apply for permits in either hunting season.

