Advertisement

Meet the newest Chief: Trent McDuffie

Washington's Trent McDuffie encourages fans in the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Washington's Trent McDuffie encourages fans in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Cal Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 28-14. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs made a draft pick earlier than most expected on Thursday.

They traded up with the New England Patriots and selected Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick of the NFL Draft.

McDuffie was projected as a first-round pick. Pro Football Focus had him #11 on their draft board.

He received numerous honors during his time at Washington:

  • 2021 All-Pac-12 First Team
  • 2021 Preseason Third-Team All-America
  • 2021 Preseason Fourth-Team All-America
  • 2021 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List
  • 2021 Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List
  • 2021 Nagurski Award Preseason Watch List
  • 2021 Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team
  • 2020 All-Pac-12 Second Team

Here is a look at his combine numbers:

  • 40-Yard Dash: 4.44
  • Bench Press: 15
  • Broad Jump: 10′ 8″
  • Vertical Jump: 38.5″

McDuffie allowed just one reception of more than 20 yards last season for Washington, and he did not allow a touchdown catch in his past two seasons with the Huskies.

He also has the versatility to play in the slot or on the outside, and he fills a big need for the Kansas City defense after it lost Ward to the 49ers in free agency.

Here are highlights of McDuffie:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws under pressure agains the Los Angeles...
Chiefs to take on Chargers in home opener, tickets go on sale Friday
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi reacts after scoring off a Jarrod Dyson double in the...
Royals SS Mondesi tears ACL, pitcher Singer sent to Omaha
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs
Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas
United States Men’s National Soccer Team to host Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park