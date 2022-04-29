Meet the newest Chief: Trent McDuffie
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Chiefs made a draft pick earlier than most expected on Thursday.
They traded up with the New England Patriots and selected Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick of the NFL Draft.
McDuffie was projected as a first-round pick. Pro Football Focus had him #11 on their draft board.
He received numerous honors during his time at Washington:
- 2021 All-Pac-12 First Team
- 2021 Preseason Third-Team All-America
- 2021 Preseason Fourth-Team All-America
- 2021 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List
- 2021 Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List
- 2021 Nagurski Award Preseason Watch List
- 2021 Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team
- 2020 All-Pac-12 Second Team
Here is a look at his combine numbers:
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.44
- Bench Press: 15
- Broad Jump: 10′ 8″
- Vertical Jump: 38.5″
McDuffie allowed just one reception of more than 20 yards last season for Washington, and he did not allow a touchdown catch in his past two seasons with the Huskies.
He also has the versatility to play in the slot or on the outside, and he fills a big need for the Kansas City defense after it lost Ward to the 49ers in free agency.
Here are highlights of McDuffie:
