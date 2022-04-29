Man shot and killed in Kansas City park overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was discovered shot and killed in a Kansas City park early Friday morning after a shots fired call, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to Ivanhoe Park near 43rd Street and Park Avenue on a report of shots fired. There they found a man unresponsive near the shelter house. Responding EMS workers declared him dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case, police said.

