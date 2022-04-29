Kansas lawmakers approve gradual food tax elimination, Gov. will sign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A plan to cut the state food tax is heading to the governor’s desk.

The Kansas House approved a substitute bill Thursday night that will eliminate the state’s tax on food and food ingredients. The Senate approved the same bill Wednesday.

This is not the “Axe the Tax” plan that would completely eliminate the 6.5 percent tax highlighted in recent months. That was rejected by the house earlier this week.

House Bill 2106 instead is a phased approach to slowly reduce the tax to zero. The tax would fall to 4 percent starting in 2023; then 2 percent in 2024; and, finally, zero percent in 2025.

The legislation now heads to the governor, who said Thursday night that she would sign it.

“Make no mistake -- today’s action is a win for every single Kansan,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “Eliminating the state tax on food will provide financial relief to everyone, and this bill is a good first step. However, prices continue to rise for essential necessities like groceries. We must provide financial relief swiftly – and I call on the Legislature to move the implementation date up to July 1, 2022. We owe it to Kansans to get this done and get it done immediately.”

“I commend the Legislature for coming together, reaching compromise, and answering our bipartisan call to reduce or eliminate the state sales tax on groceries this session” Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “The state grocery tax should have been put on the path to elimination in 2019, but Governor Kelly’s veto stood in the way. This is a second chance to get it right.”

