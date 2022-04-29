Kansas City Police Department unveils ‘seek than speak’ tool

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department is offering survivors of domestic violence a new, confidential tool that will act like an “online diary” called Seek then Speak.

The organization, Ending Violence Against Women International, who created the application wanted to create a new pathway to justice for survivors.

The tool guides survivors through a series of questions, the same ones often asked by KCPD investigators, and offers survivors support and medical services.

Sgt. Erica Oldham at KCPD says sexual assault is the most underreported crime, at only about 20 to 30 percent. She expects the new tool will be an asset for building stronger cases for prosecution. As of Thursday, the department had received two reports using the application.

Seek then Speak is available for people 13 and older and can be translated into 100 languages.

