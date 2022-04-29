Kansas City adds paid lots, meters to River Market

KANAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Soon people shopping in the River Market will pay more for their parking spots. It’s a change prompted by the city’s larger parking plan.

Kansas City’s parking program manager Matthew Muckenthaler said the city is upping the price for parking on the weekends and adding a lower charge for weekday spots.

“The irony of the free parking conversation down in the River Market is most people don’t actually get to use it,” Muckenthaler said. “Those lots are taken up all day with the free parking. So, you’re just stuck circling the parking lot without anyone telling you it’s full.”

Right now, there’s free 2-hour parking in the center of City Market on weekdays. The changes coming are listed below:

· On Weekends:

$5 for up to 2 hours at City Market lots at 5th & Main and 4th & Grand

$10 for 2+ hours at City Market lots

· On Weekdays:

$1/hour at City Market lots

· On Street Parking:

Meters will be priced at $1/hr for 2 hours, but most will remain free

Parking will remain free at lots located at 7th & Main and 6th & Main. People who use EBT/SNAP at the City Market will not pay for parking in any lot.

Citizens still have a few critiques of the city’s plan.

“You know, some people want to enjoy the city without having to worry about the additional expenses,” said Jackson Gonzalez. “Cost of living is continuing to go up. Where is that coming back?”

Raegan Salas said she will be more inclined to ride her bike to the Market instead of paying the extra price.

“Why change something that’s already working,” asked Salas. “People are going to be even further away from their local farmers and that’s why they come to the city market.”

Muckenthaler said the pricier parking will help with customer turnover and traffic congestion along the streetcar route.

“So there’s so many ripple effects of parking management beyond just rates and parking meters,” he said. “This is about, this is an ecosystem.”

Kansas Citians will start paying for parking in mid-May.

