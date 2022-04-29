Fr. John Pilcher to return to Topeka parish after no charges filed

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A priest who was accused of sexual abuse of a minor will return to his parish in Topeka after prosecutors decided not to file charges against him.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced Friday that Rev. John Pilcher will resume his duties as pastor of Mater Dei Parish immediately. Pilcher was on a leave of absence since September after the allegations were made against him.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the allegations and Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced this week that he would not file charges.

The archdiocese also investigated the allegations. Naumann said Friday he had “full confidence” in Pilcher.

