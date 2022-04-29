Advertisement

Divided Missouri Senate backs food stamp use at restaurants

FILE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says six states currently allow food stamps at...
FILE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says six states currently allow food stamps at restaurants.(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A divided Missouri Senate has narrowly voted to allow some food stamp recipients to use their benefits at restaurants.

The Senate voted 18-15 Thursday for legislation extending the restaurant option to an estimated 182,000 households with elderly, disabled and homeless residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The legislation now advances to the House.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says six states currently allow food stamps at restaurants - Arizona, California, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Illinois is slated to add the restaurant option this spring. Missouri’s Republican Senate leaders joined Democrats to pass the bill, though most Republicans voted against it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was shot and killed in a Kansas City park early Friday morning.
Man shot and killed in Kansas City park overnight
Worlds of Fun opens Saturday, with new attractions and food.
Worlds of Fun opens Saturday, with some new attractions
A man was shot and killed in a Kansas City park early Friday morning.
Man shot and killed in park
Worlds of Fun opens Saturday, with new attractions and food.
New food and attractions at Worlds of Fun, opening Saturday