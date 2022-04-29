Chiefs to take on Chargers in home opener, tickets go on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will square off in the first ever game that will air on Amazon Prime.

The Chiefs will welcome the Chargers for their home season opener on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The entire schedule will be announced in early May.

No kickoff time has been announced yet.

The Week 2 matchup between AFC West rivals was announced on Thursday during the first round of the NFL draft.

Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games for 11 years. Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season and one preseason game.

The league announced last week that the complete schedule will be released on May 12. However, international games will be revealed on May 4 with other notable matchups being announced the week of May 9.

Tickets for the game will go on sale tomorrow. Season ticket members will have an exclusive online sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. They will be open for the public beginning at 11 a.m.

“It’s an incredible honor and opportunity to be selected for the inaugural game of Prime Video’s first season as the exclusive streaming partner of Thursday Night Football,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. “We’re proud that Amazon took this opportunity to showcase our fans and the Arrowhead Experience when we host the Chargers for our home opener at GEHA Field this season and look forward to seeing the rest of our 2022 schedule next month.”

Home opener. Thursday Night Football. First game on @NFLonPrime.



This is gonna be fun 🔥 #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/yubfvbKEtb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2022

