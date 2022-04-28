Sensors testing air quality along Troost in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -A local non-profit organization is using special sensors obtained through a grant to test air quality along and around Troost Avenue in Kansas City.

The National Science Foundation approved a grant for K.C. Digital Drive to deploy 25 sensors. The group is hoping the data will be utilized in the future to lower pollution in the area, especially along the Troost Corridor.

“There’s still a lot of discrepancies between the East side and the West side of Troost, so by using the corridor to put sensors on both sides to see if the discrepancies end up having differences in air quality, it’s become an environmental justice issue,” said Jim Starcev with K.C. Digital Drive.

Troost is also a potential hotbed for air pollution because of the bus lines and industrial areas along the corridor.

The devices use a particular sensor, light beam and GPS to measure the amount of matter in the air. The data is then stored in a Google Studio, and the public can see the data on an online map that is updated every two minutes.

Researchers said pollution can cause respiratory issues like asthma along with other health ailments. They believe this project can help get to the root of the problem of pollution’s effects on the public health.

