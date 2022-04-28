Royals SS Mondesi tears ACL, pitcher Singer sent to Omaha

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced prior to Thursday’s game that the club have placed infielder Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day Injured List (retro to April 27) with a left knee ACL tear.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Brady Singer has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Mondesi, who was hitting just .140 with 20 strikeouts in 54 plate appearances, was removed from the game Tuesday evening after stepping back to first base on a pickoff attempt.

Singer, a starting pitcher up until the 2022 season, had appeared in just three games out of the bullpen.

Outfielder Kyle Isbel and infielder Emmanuel Rivera have been recalled, giving the Royals 15 pitchers and 13 position players on their 28-man roster.

