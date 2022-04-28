Advertisement

Royals SS Mondesi tears ACL, pitcher Singer sent to Omaha

Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi reacts after scoring off a Jarrod Dyson double in the...
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi reacts after scoring off a Jarrod Dyson double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Adam Orduna
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced prior to Thursday’s game that the club have placed infielder Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day Injured List (retro to April 27) with a left knee ACL tear.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Brady Singer has been optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

Mondesi, who was hitting just .140 with 20 strikeouts in 54 plate appearances, was removed from the game Tuesday evening after stepping back to first base on a pickoff attempt.

Singer, a starting pitcher up until the 2022 season, had appeared in just three games out of the bullpen.

Outfielder Kyle Isbel and infielder Emmanuel Rivera have been recalled, giving the Royals 15 pitchers and 13 position players on their 28-man roster.

