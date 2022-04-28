Providence Medical Center welcomes new OB-GYN to women’s center

Kansas City, KS — Gina Petelin, M.D., a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, has returned to practicing medicine in Kansas City at Providence Medical Center as a new addition to the Providence Medical Group in the specialty of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She provides comprehensive obstetrical care in all gestations of pregnancy with a focus on high-risk pregnancy. She has extensive expertise in women’s care including both office gynecology and gynecologic surgery.

“We are so excited and proud to welcome Dr. Petelin to the medical team,” says Seabrin L. Jensen, MSN, RN, C-ONQS, Director of Women’s Services at Providence Medical Center. “She has served as an OB-GYN provider throughout the Midwest for the past 15 years and is a champion for excellence in women’s healthcare.”

Jensen says that the addition of Dr. Petelin’s services coincides with the hospital’s ongoing expansion of Women’s Services and its goal of “major transformation to serve the needs of women and children in Wyandotte County and the surrounding communities.”

Dr. Gina Petelin received her undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Science. She then attended medical school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and graduated in 2003.

Dr. Gina Petelin completed her Obstetrics/Gynecology residency program in 2007 from Mercy Hospital Saint Louis. After residency training, she moved back to her hometown of Kansas City and practiced in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area for 13 years in private practice.

Her professional special interest is minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, and she is certified in total laparoscopic hysterectomy. Dr. Gina Petelin is passionate about providing quality compassionate medical care to the underserved communities.

To make an appointment with Dr. Petelin, call 913-596-4929.

Services provided by Dr. Petelin:

Obstetrics

-Prenatal Care

-Miscarriage

-Vaginal Delivery

-Cesarean Delivery

-Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)

-Postpartum Care

Gynecology

-Well Woman Preventative Care

-Abnormal Pap Smear

-Adolescent Gynecologic Care

-Endometriosis

-Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

-Contraception/Family Planning

-Menstrual Disorders

-Uterine Fibroids

-Hormone Replacement Therapy

-Gynecologic Surgery