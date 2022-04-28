Police: One dead, one wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a double-shooting that happened late Thursday afternoon in Kansas City.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.

Police say no one is in custody at this point. There’s no information about the victim.

