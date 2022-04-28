Police: One dead, one wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a double-shooting that happened late Thursday afternoon in Kansas City.
The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.
Police say no one is in custody at this point. There’s no information about the victim.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
