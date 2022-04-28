Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Sal

Sal.
Sal.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Imagine Furever Ranch)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sal is a male German Shepherd/Hound mix who is 11 years old and weighs 80 pounds. He is up to date on his vaccinations and will be neutered.

Sal was living his life on a chain and a box was his shelter before he came to Imagine Furever Ranch.

He has come so far since arriving there and is a true gentle giant.

He gets along with everyone and is definitely a favorite at the ranch.

He is looking for someone to make him a member of their family.

If you think he’d be a good fit, you are asked to fill out an application by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hachi.
Pet of the Day: Hachi
Blue
Pet of the Day: Blue
Shadow.
Pet of the Day: Shadow
Oreo Opelousas
Pet of the Day: Oreo Opelousas