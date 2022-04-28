Pet of the Day: Sal

Sal is a male German Shepherd/Hound mix who is 11 years old and weighs 80 pounds. He is up to date on his vaccinations and will be neutered.

Sal was living his life on a chain and a box was his shelter before he came to Imagine Furever Ranch.

He has come so far since arriving there and is a true gentle giant.

He gets along with everyone and is definitely a favorite at the ranch.

He is looking for someone to make him a member of their family.

If you think he’d be a good fit, you are asked to fill out an application by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.